Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of William Penn Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMPN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 112.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 568,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeannine Cimino bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,046 shares of company stock valued at $111,704. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of William Penn Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

WMPN stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.14. William Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. William Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

