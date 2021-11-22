Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Century Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $880,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,760,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $141,004,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPSC stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

