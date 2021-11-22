GéoMégA Resources (CVE:GMA) PT Set at C$1.20 by Fundamental Research

GéoMégA Resources (CVE:GMA) has been assigned a C$1.20 price target by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 352.83% from the stock’s current price.

CVE GMA remained flat at $C$0.27 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,768. GéoMégA Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$34.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08.

Get GéoMégA Resources alerts:

GéoMégA Resources Company Profile

GÃ©oMÃ©gA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 161 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,942 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GéoMégA Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GéoMégA Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.