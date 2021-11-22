GéoMégA Resources (CVE:GMA) PT Set at C$1.20 by Fundamental Research

GéoMégA Resources (CVE:GMA) has been assigned a C$1.20 price target by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 352.83% from the stock’s current price.
CVE GMA remained flat at $C$0.27 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,768. GéoMégA Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$34.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08.
GéoMégA Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for GéoMégA Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GéoMégA Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.