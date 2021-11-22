German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of German American Bancorp worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

GABC stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.89.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

