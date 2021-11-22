GET Protocol Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00004498 BTC on major exchanges. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.17 million and $173,028.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00047230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00227530 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00088251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

