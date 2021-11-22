Ghost (GHOST) Market Cap Reaches $5.43 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $112,257.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00047548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00088127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.