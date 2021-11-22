Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

TSE GEI opened at C$23.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.78 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1219203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

