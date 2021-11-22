Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $20.98 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.55. The stock had a trading volume of 748,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,807,326. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.73 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

