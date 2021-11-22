Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Adobe by 23.4% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 47.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 5.7% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $696.92. The company had a trading volume of 28,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,063. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.