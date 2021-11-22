Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 20,363 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.76. 3,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $70.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

