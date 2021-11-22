Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 57,568 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,568 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $51.02. 1,802,318 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

