Gilbert & Cook Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $257.97. 8,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.30 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

