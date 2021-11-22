Gitcoin (GTC) Price Tops $7.96 on Major Exchanges

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $7.96 or 0.00013905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $112.97 million and approximately $18.25 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00227149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00088254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.