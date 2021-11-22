Gleason Group Inc. Has $22.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gleason Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.1% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,796,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $325.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.05 and a 12-month high of $327.19.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

