Gleason Group Inc. Purchases 887 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 89,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% during the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $154.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $279.84 billion, a PE ratio of 141.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.15 and a 200 day moving average of $175.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.