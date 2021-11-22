Glitch (GLCH) Market Cap Achieves $140.59 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Glitch has a total market cap of $140.59 million and $6.21 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One Glitch coin can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00069172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00089352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.83 or 0.07265820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,799.11 or 1.00103227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

