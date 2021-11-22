Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 22,343 shares.The stock last traded at $8.99 and had previously closed at $8.98.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,091,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

