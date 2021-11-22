Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.81

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 1791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.