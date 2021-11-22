Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.65.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $125.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $122.56 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.33.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

