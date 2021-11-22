Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Down 7.1%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $284.43 and last traded at $284.60. Approximately 6,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 251,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 137.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Globant by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Globant by 26.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

