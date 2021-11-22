GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 51,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 155,358 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 639,904 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,641,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after buying an additional 510,268 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 581,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 481,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,355,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

