GoChain Price Up 2.5% This Week (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. GoChain has a total market cap of $47.80 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoChain has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000118 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,155,316,669 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,441,670 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

