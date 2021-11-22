Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 115,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,170,782 shares.The stock last traded at $8.06 and had previously closed at $7.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.84%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,560 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.