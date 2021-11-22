Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,467 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 138.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

BSIG opened at $30.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

