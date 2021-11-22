Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 29th. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.