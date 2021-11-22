Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 29th. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.
Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $16.22.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
