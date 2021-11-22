Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Short Interest Update

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 56,539 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 681,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 150,050 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Gores Technology Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

