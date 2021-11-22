Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Cap Tops $3.28 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 79.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 162.3% against the US dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $2.21 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00047230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00227530 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00088251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

