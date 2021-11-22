Govi (GOVI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.29 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Govi has a market cap of $18.60 million and $1.29 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00003358 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Govi has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Govi alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00091039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.71 or 0.07267518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,961.97 or 0.99639138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,690,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.