G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Short Interest Up 15.9% in October

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAPA. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G&P Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 230.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in G&P Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in G&P Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in G&P Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAPA opened at $9.87 on Monday. G&P Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

