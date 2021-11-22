GravityCoin Market Cap Tops $22,380.35 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $22,380.35 and $253.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 75.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00069714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00073625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00092268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.53 or 0.07239196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,227.98 or 1.00293867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,646,893 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

