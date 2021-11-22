Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.47. Gray Television reported earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

GTN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. 748,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.