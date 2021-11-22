Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Buys 3,750 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.20. 14,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,224. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

