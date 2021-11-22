Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.92 and a 200 day moving average of $271.37. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

