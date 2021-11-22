Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,484 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,554 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 146,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,319,743. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

