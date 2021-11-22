Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.1% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 136,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.13. 162,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,415,114. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.