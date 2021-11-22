Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Chewy comprises about 0.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Shares of CHWY traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.03. 51,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,695. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,646.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

