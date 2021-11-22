Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Lowers Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,381 shares during the quarter. Rocket Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 2,026.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 94,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 33,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.23. 28,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,344,616. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.49. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

