Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Raises Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,265 shares during the period. Organon & Co. comprises approximately 2.2% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Organon & Co. worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of OGN stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

