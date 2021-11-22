Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNE. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,176 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,395,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,590 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,582,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,120,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,125,000 after purchasing an additional 700,315 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bradesco Corretora restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of STNE traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 167,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,107. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

