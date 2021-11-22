Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 1,192,330 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,192,330 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. owned 0.62% of Nordic American Tankers worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

NAT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. 12,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.42. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NAT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

