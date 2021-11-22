Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 16,076 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of XHB stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.73. 46,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $55.73 and a 1-year high of $85.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

