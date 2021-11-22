Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 16,343 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,343 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,611,000 after buying an additional 252,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after buying an additional 1,002,055 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,468,000 after buying an additional 206,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,155,000 after buying an additional 349,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 1,416,745 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

