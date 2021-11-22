Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.8% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,414.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

LOW stock traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,793. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.31 and a 12 month high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.