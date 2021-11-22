Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.56

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 2204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 207,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grifols by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 167,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 85,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

