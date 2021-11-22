Grin (GRIN) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Grin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $36.50 million and $3.33 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,867.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,240.02 or 0.07327083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.12 or 0.00371748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $567.18 or 0.00980135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00085292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00411548 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.34 or 0.00271900 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 89,664,900 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

