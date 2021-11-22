Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Price Up 6.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $203.42 and last traded at $203.42. Approximately 3,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 176,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.46 and a 200-day moving average of $172.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 456,104 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after buying an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after buying an additional 218,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

