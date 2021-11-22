Growth DeFi (GRO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.45 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $99.61 or 0.00173798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $43.20 million and $1.45 million worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00047769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.92 or 0.00226682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00088258 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

GRO is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,704 coins and its circulating supply is 433,686 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

