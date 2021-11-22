Growth DeFi Trading Up 64.2% Over Last 7 Days (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $89.73 or 0.00157457 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 64.2% higher against the US dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $38.92 million and $858,646.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Growth DeFi Profile

GRO is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,704 coins and its circulating supply is 433,686 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

