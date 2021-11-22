Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASR. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE:ASR opened at $197.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $148.67 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.66 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $4.1171 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,995,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

