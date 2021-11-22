Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Update

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,744,100 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 14th total of 10,127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF opened at $4.18 on Monday. Grupo México has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

