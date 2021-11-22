Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Update

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,744,100 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 14th total of 10,127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF opened at $4.18 on Monday. Grupo México has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.
Grupo México Company Profile
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.